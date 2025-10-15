Air defense forces neutralize 86 drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air defense forces neutralize 86 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 14-15, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 113 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data reports that 86 enemy UAVs were shot down or suppressed in different regions of Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the successful hit on 26 strike UAVs at 11 locations, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to protect the airspace.

How the air defense performed during the new Russian attack

The Russian invaders launched a new air attack at 10:50 p.m. on October 14.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 86 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 26 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

