Air defense forces neutralize 86 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 14-15, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 113 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

How the air defense performed during the new Russian attack

The Russian invaders launched a new air attack at 10:50 p.m. on October 14.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 86 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 26 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.