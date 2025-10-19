Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones — air defense neutralized 40
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense forces worked
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of October 18-19, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 62 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types. The air defense was able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

  • The ongoing attack by Russian invaders started on October 18, with multiple drones flying in from different directions including Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.
  • Ukrainian Air Force reports that 19 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules and standing together in defense of the country.

How the air defense forces worked

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 PM on October 18.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 40 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 19 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

