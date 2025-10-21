Trump-Putin meeting in danger of collapse

According to CNN, a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which was scheduled to take place this week, has been postponed for unknown reasons. What is important to understand is that this calls into question a new round of talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Speculations arise as to whether the two leaders will meet in Budapest amid uncertainties caused by the postponed discussions between American and Russian diplomats.
- The impending conversation between Rubio and Lavrov is expected to shed light on the possibility of proceeding with plans for the Trump-Putin meeting, amid concerns over Moscow's unchanged demands.
Will Trump and Putin meet?
According to White House insiders, Rubio and Lavrov's talks this week have been postponed for at least some time.
Previously, rumors circulated that a potential date for their meeting would be October 23.
The head of American diplomacy and the scandalous Russian diplomat should be preparing a new personal meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest.
The specific reasons for postponing the meeting are not being disclosed at this time.
One of the anonymous sources told the media that this was due to Rubio and Lavrov's very different visions of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Another insider noted that the latest conversation between American and Russian diplomats confirmed that official Moscow had not particularly changed its maximalist demands.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-