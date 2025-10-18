"Trump was tough." What the presidents of Ukraine and the United States really talked about

According to Axios and CNN, US President Donald Trump had a tense conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. The US President told his counterpart that he does not plan to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles yet, as he considers diplomacy a priority.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — new details

The Ukrainian leader was hoping to hear promises about new weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The problem, however, was that Trump changed his position again after his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The White House chief told Zelensky that his priority now is diplomacy, and he believes that providing Tomahawk could undermine it.

According to media insiders, the meeting "was not easy."

No one shouted, but Trump was tough. Trump made several sharp statements during the meeting, and at some points it became a bit emotional, — writes the Axios publication.

What is also important to understand is that the negotiations ended abruptly in 2.5 hours.

"I think we're done. We'll see what happens next week," the US president said, referring to his upcoming meeting with Putin.

Another insider said: Trump had the false impression that Ukraine was seeking escalation and a continuation of the war.