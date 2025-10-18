"Trump was tough." What the presidents of Ukraine and the United States really talked about

According to Axios and CNN, US President Donald Trump had a tense conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. The US President told his counterpart that he does not plan to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles yet, as he considers diplomacy a priority.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Trump and Zelensky was described as challenging, with Trump making sharp statements and emphasizing diplomacy.
- Trump's impression of Ukraine seeking escalation differed from Zelensky's desire for more weapons to protect the country, highlighting a communication gap.
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — new details
The Ukrainian leader was hoping to hear promises about new weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The problem, however, was that Trump changed his position again after his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The White House chief told Zelensky that his priority now is diplomacy, and he believes that providing Tomahawk could undermine it.
According to media insiders, the meeting "was not easy."
What is also important to understand is that the negotiations ended abruptly in 2.5 hours.
Another insider said: Trump had the false impression that Ukraine was seeking escalation and a continuation of the war.
The truth is that Zelensky simply wants more weapons to protect the civilian population and territories of his country.
