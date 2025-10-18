"Trump was tough." What the presidents of Ukraine and the United States really talked about
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Trump was tough." What the presidents of Ukraine and the United States really talked about

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — new details
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

According to Axios and CNN, US President Donald Trump had a tense conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. The US President told his counterpart that he does not plan to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles yet, as he considers diplomacy a priority.

Points of attention

  • The meeting between Trump and Zelensky was described as challenging, with Trump making sharp statements and emphasizing diplomacy.
  • Trump's impression of Ukraine seeking escalation differed from Zelensky's desire for more weapons to protect the country, highlighting a communication gap.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — new details

The Ukrainian leader was hoping to hear promises about new weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The problem, however, was that Trump changed his position again after his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The White House chief told Zelensky that his priority now is diplomacy, and he believes that providing Tomahawk could undermine it.

According to media insiders, the meeting "was not easy."

No one shouted, but Trump was tough. Trump made several sharp statements during the meeting, and at some points it became a bit emotional, — writes the Axios publication.

What is also important to understand is that the negotiations ended abruptly in 2.5 hours.

"I think we're done. We'll see what happens next week," the US president said, referring to his upcoming meeting with Putin.

Another insider said: Trump had the false impression that Ukraine was seeking escalation and a continuation of the war.

The truth is that Zelensky simply wants more weapons to protect the civilian population and territories of his country.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks. Zelenskyy proposed a deal to Trump
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense and Tomahawks. Zelenskyy revealed details of closed negotiations with Trump
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The time has come." Trump addressed Zelensky and Putin
Donald Trump
Trump wants an immediate end to the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?