US leader Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to eventually sign a peace deal and "stop where we are."

Trump wants an immediate end to the war

According to the head of the White House, the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky was very "interesting and cordial."

I told him, as I told President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal! Enough blood has been shed, and the boundaries of property are determined by war and courage. They must stop where they are. Let both declare victory, let history decide! Donald Trump President of the United States

As the American leader noted, he no longer wants to hear about the large number of deaths or the colossal and irrational spending of money.

Donald Trump has traditionally repeated that this war would never have started if he had been president.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already supported the call of his American colleague:

We have to stop where we are now, and Trump is right — it's important to stop this and then start a conversation. Share

The position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on this matter is currently unknown.