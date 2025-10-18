"The time has come." Trump addressed Zelensky and Putin

US leader Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to eventually sign a peace deal and "stop where we are."
Trump wants an immediate end to the war
According to the head of the White House, the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky was very "interesting and cordial."
As the American leader noted, he no longer wants to hear about the large number of deaths or the colossal and irrational spending of money.
Donald Trump has traditionally repeated that this war would never have started if he had been president.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already supported the call of his American colleague:
The position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on this matter is currently unknown.
