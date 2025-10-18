"The time has come." Trump addressed Zelensky and Putin
Donald Trump
Trump wants an immediate end to the war
US leader Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to eventually sign a peace deal and "stop where we are."

  • The US President criticizes the heavy toll of the war and the wasteful spending, expressing his belief that the conflict would not have occurred under his presidency.
  • The position of Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the peace deal remains unknown, as Trump and Zelensky push for an immediate end to hostilities and a diplomatic resolution.

According to the head of the White House, the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky was very "interesting and cordial."

I told him, as I told President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal! Enough blood has been shed, and the boundaries of property are determined by war and courage. They must stop where they are. Let both declare victory, let history decide!

As the American leader noted, he no longer wants to hear about the large number of deaths or the colossal and irrational spending of money.

Donald Trump has traditionally repeated that this war would never have started if he had been president.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already supported the call of his American colleague:

We have to stop where we are now, and Trump is right — it's important to stop this and then start a conversation.

The position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on this matter is currently unknown.

