Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks. Zelenskyy proposed a deal to Trump

On October 17, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the White House, during which Donald Trump announced a chance to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy offered Trump Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks

When asked by a journalist whether Trump believes he can force the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine, the US president replied: "Yes."

Trump also praised Zelenskyy and called him a "strong leader."

Zelensky is a strong leader. We communicate well with him. Share

Trump is also confident that Putin wants the war against Ukraine to end.

Today we will talk about my conversation with Putin yesterday, where certain principles were outlined, and we will see if we can resolve it. I think Putin wants to end the war, otherwise he would not be saying this. Donald Trump President of the United States

A reporter asked Trump if Ukraine would still be able to regain all of its lost territory, to which he replied: "Who knows."

Trump also said that it would be better to end this war without the Tomahawk.

And I think we are close to that.

In addition, the US president noted that he wants to buy drones from Ukraine, which are "very good."

Trump called the strikes deep into Russia with American weapons an escalation, but said he would discuss it with Zelensky. Share

To which the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that this should be discussed.

I think we need to sit down and talk. Next, we need a ceasefire. We want peace, Putin doesn't. We offer a deal with the US. We give them drones, and they give us Tomahawks and other weapons. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The US president responded to this proposal by saying that he was interested in this agreement.