Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks. Zelenskyy proposed a deal to Trump
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
On October 17, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the White House, during which Donald Trump announced a chance to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • During the meeting, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy proposed an agreement to US President Trump to exchange Ukrainian drones for Tomahawks as a means to end the war against Ukraine.
  • Trump expressed his confidence in being able to force Russian President Putin to end the war and praised Zelenskyy as a strong leader.
  • The US president mentioned his interest in buying drones from Ukraine, while also discussing the importance of a ceasefire and avoiding further escalation of the conflict.

Zelenskyy offered Trump Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks

When asked by a journalist whether Trump believes he can force the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine, the US president replied: "Yes."

Trump also praised Zelenskyy and called him a "strong leader."

Zelensky is a strong leader. We communicate well with him.

Trump is also confident that Putin wants the war against Ukraine to end.

Today we will talk about my conversation with Putin yesterday, where certain principles were outlined, and we will see if we can resolve it. I think Putin wants to end the war, otherwise he would not be saying this.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

A reporter asked Trump if Ukraine would still be able to regain all of its lost territory, to which he replied: "Who knows."

Trump also said that it would be better to end this war without the Tomahawk.

And I think we are close to that.

In addition, the US president noted that he wants to buy drones from Ukraine, which are "very good."

Trump called the strikes deep into Russia with American weapons an escalation, but said he would discuss it with Zelensky.

To which the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that this should be discussed.

I think we need to sit down and talk. Next, we need a ceasefire. We want peace, Putin doesn't. We offer a deal with the US. We give them drones, and they give us Tomahawks and other weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The US president responded to this proposal by saying that he was interested in this agreement.

