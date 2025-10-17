"We respectfully await". Hungary has no intention of arresting Putin at meeting with Trump

Hungary has made it clear that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin may not fear arrest under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant when he arrives in Budapest for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Szijjarto assured that Hungary will not arrest Putin

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a conversation with journalists.

He said that the date and details of the meeting between Trump and Putin will be known after all preparatory talks between officials of the three countries have taken place.

Of course, we are here in Hungary, in Budapest, ready to provide the appropriate conditions so that the American and Russian presidents can hold talks in a safe and calm environment. This is the safest country in Europe. This is one of the safest countries in the world, so if there is anywhere that you can hold talks in a safe environment, it is here. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

At the same time, he made it clear that Putin would be able to enter Hungary without any problems and then return home.

We respectfully await President Vladimir Putin, of course. We will ensure that he can enter Hungary, have successful negotiations here, and then return home. No agreements with anyone are required. Share

In this context, it is worth recalling that in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, finding him guilty of the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. The issuance of the warrant means that Putin could be arrested if he travels to any ICC member state.

And in early April 2025, Hungary announced its intention to withdraw from the ICC during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for whom the institution also issued an arrest warrant.

In response, the ICC's governing body said Hungary's decision to withdraw from the Court was "concerning." In May, Hungary's parliament voted to withdraw from the ICC.

Hungary's withdrawal from the ISS will take effect one year after notification to the UN Secretary-General. Hungary sent such notification on June 2, 2025.

Until then, Hungary remains bound by its obligations to the ICC, including the execution of arrest warrants.