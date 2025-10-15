Szijjártó cynically praised Russia for reliable energy supplies

Hungary will suffer if it abandons Russian energy sources, the country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said during his visit to Moscow.
Hungary is not going to give up Russian oil and gas
According to him, Hungary will not accept external pressure when it comes to decisions regarding energy supply.
Such actions by the Hungarian politician emphasize Budapest's differences with most other members of the alliance on the issue of relations with Russia.
At the same time, Szijjártó stated that national interests are of paramount importance for Budapest in matters of energy supply.
He also emphasized that Russia has supplied Hungary with about 3.6 million metric tons of oil since the beginning of this year and will export from 5 million tons per day to 5.5 million tons in 2025.
According to Szijjártó, Hungary plans to maintain this pace in 2026.
