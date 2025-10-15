Szijjártó cynically praised Russia for reliable energy supplies
Category
World
Publication date

Szijjártó cynically praised Russia for reliable energy supplies

Szijjártó
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Hungary will suffer if it abandons Russian energy sources, the country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said during his visit to Moscow.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó supports maintaining reliable energy supplies from Russia.
  • Hungary plans to continue relying on Russian oil and gas despite external pressure from other NATO member states.
  • Budapest prioritizes national interests over external pressure when it comes to decisions regarding energy supply.

Hungary is not going to give up Russian oil and gas

According to him, Hungary will not accept external pressure when it comes to decisions regarding energy supply.

The publication specified that Szijjártó participated in the "Russian Energy Week" forum while NATO defense ministers met in Brussels to discuss military assistance to Ukraine.

Such actions by the Hungarian politician emphasize Budapest's differences with most other members of the alliance on the issue of relations with Russia.

At the same time, Szijjártó stated that national interests are of paramount importance for Budapest in matters of energy supply.

Russia has never let us down. The supplies have always come... The contracts have always been fulfilled. And my question is just why should we break off this relationship.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

He also emphasized that Russia has supplied Hungary with about 3.6 million metric tons of oil since the beginning of this year and will export from 5 million tons per day to 5.5 million tons in 2025.

According to Szijjártó, Hungary plans to maintain this pace in 2026.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He sees ghosts". Szijjártó brazenly reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Hungarian drones over Ukraine
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó cynically praised Russia for reliable energy supplies
Szijjártó

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?