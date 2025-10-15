Hungary will suffer if it abandons Russian energy sources, the country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said during his visit to Moscow.

Hungary is not going to give up Russian oil and gas

According to him, Hungary will not accept external pressure when it comes to decisions regarding energy supply.

The publication specified that Szijjártó participated in the "Russian Energy Week" forum while NATO defense ministers met in Brussels to discuss military assistance to Ukraine. Share

Such actions by the Hungarian politician emphasize Budapest's differences with most other members of the alliance on the issue of relations with Russia.

At the same time, Szijjártó stated that national interests are of paramount importance for Budapest in matters of energy supply.

Russia has never let us down. The supplies have always come... The contracts have always been fulfilled. And my question is just why should we break off this relationship. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

He also emphasized that Russia has supplied Hungary with about 3.6 million metric tons of oil since the beginning of this year and will export from 5 million tons per day to 5.5 million tons in 2025.