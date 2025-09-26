"He sees ghosts". Szijjártó brazenly reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Hungarian drones over Ukraine
"He sees ghosts". Szijjártó brazenly reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Hungarian drones over Ukraine

Szijjarto
Читати українською

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó rudely rejected information about the possible flight of Hungarian drones into Ukraine, which was made public by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denies information about Hungarian drones flying into Ukraine, sparking tensions.
  • President Zelenskyy orders thorough investigation after reports of drone incidents on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.
  • Recent drone intrusions in Denmark lead to airport closures, highlighting the growing concerns of hybrid attacks in the region.

Szijjarto rejected the penetration of Hungarian drones into Ukraine

On September 26, Zelensky said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had reported to him about incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

Zelensky added that he instructed to check all available data and "immediately report on each recorded fact."

President Volodymyr Zelensky is going crazy with anti-Hungarian sentiment. Now he even sees ghosts.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

As a reminder, Danish authorities temporarily closed two major airports on the night of September 24 after drones were spotted in the sky. In Copenhagen, it was called a "hybrid attack." Similar incidents were recorded at other airports in the country.

On September 22, drone intrusions also forced the closure of Copenhagen and Oslo airports, causing flight cancellations and stranding thousands of passengers in the terminals.

