Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó rudely rejected information about the possible flight of Hungarian drones into Ukraine, which was made public by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

On September 26, Zelensky said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had reported to him about incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Share

Zelensky added that he instructed to check all available data and "immediately report on each recorded fact."

President Volodymyr Zelensky is going crazy with anti-Hungarian sentiment. Now he even sees ghosts. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

As a reminder, Danish authorities temporarily closed two major airports on the night of September 24 after drones were spotted in the sky. In Copenhagen, it was called a "hybrid attack." Similar incidents were recorded at other airports in the country.