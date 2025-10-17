Putin angered Trump with nonsense about Rurik and Ukraine
Source:  Financial Times

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lashed out at US President Donald Trump during their face-to-face meeting in Alaska, the Financial Times has learned. The American leader reportedly couldn't stand the "historic speech" he delivered to his counterpart.

Points of attention

  • The clash over Ukraine and the failed diplomacy efforts highlight the strained relations between the US and Russia under Putin's leadership
  • The cancellation of the discussion on economic issues and the abrupt end to the meeting underscore the challenges of negotiating with the Russian dictator

New unexpected details of the meeting between the American leader and the Russian dictator were shared by anonymous media sources.

According to insiders, during the new speech, Putin mentioned medieval princes such as Rurik of Novgorod and Yaroslav the Wise, as well as the Cossack hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

It is with the help of the latter that he in most cases tries to prove that Ukraine and Russia are supposedly one people.

A bewildered Trump raised his voice several times and at one point even threatened to walk out. He eventually cut the meeting short and canceled a planned lunch, during which broader delegations were to discuss economic ties and cooperation.

The aforementioned events unfolded after the US president proposed to Putin to conclude an agreement to end the war and lift sanctions against Russia in exchange for a ceasefire.

However, the Russian dictator flatly rejected the offer and insisted that the war would only end if Ukraine surrendered and gave up even more territory in the east.

