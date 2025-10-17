Putin angered Trump with nonsense about Rurik and Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lashed out at US President Donald Trump during their face-to-face meeting in Alaska, the Financial Times has learned. The American leader reportedly couldn't stand the "historic speech" he delivered to his counterpart.

Trump has felt the consequences of Putin's "eruditeness"

New unexpected details of the meeting between the American leader and the Russian dictator were shared by anonymous media sources.

According to insiders, during the new speech, Putin mentioned medieval princes such as Rurik of Novgorod and Yaroslav the Wise, as well as the Cossack hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

It is with the help of the latter that he in most cases tries to prove that Ukraine and Russia are supposedly one people.

A bewildered Trump raised his voice several times and at one point even threatened to walk out. He eventually cut the meeting short and canceled a planned lunch, during which broader delegations were to discuss economic ties and cooperation. Share

The aforementioned events unfolded after the US president proposed to Putin to conclude an agreement to end the war and lift sanctions against Russia in exchange for a ceasefire.