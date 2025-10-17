The Telegraph's Rob Crilly points out that US leader Donald Trump has managed to corner Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It's just that now the US president believes he is close to a fateful breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump is determined to end the war

According to White House insiders, the American leader is currently inspired by his successes in the Middle East.

He believes that after the war in Gaza is over, he will be able to stop the Russian war.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed thanks to Trump's intervention, minimizes dependence on routes that pass through or are controlled by Russia.

And this puts an end to a conflict that allowed Moscow to play both sides at different times, supplying weapons and deploying peacekeepers, — emphasizes Krilly.

A statement on this occasion was made by Stefan Gedlund, Research Director of the Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

According to the latter, Putin's position as a hegemon in Central Asia is steadily weakening.

Trump's plan is not obvious to everyone, but the cumulative impact of the deals and agreements signed during the last 9 months of his presidency has led to a reduction in tensions and unrest in the Middle East, which the Kremlin has been exploiting for decades.

White House insiders don't even hide the fact that the US president is deliberately driving Putin into a dead end.