Trump is preparing for a decisive breakthrough in Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump is preparing for a decisive breakthrough in Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump is determined to end the war
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph's Rob Crilly points out that US leader Donald Trump has managed to corner Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It's just that now the US president believes he is close to a fateful breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Points of attention

  • Analysts suggest that Putin's position as a hegemon in Central Asia is weakening due to Trump's strategic moves and deals signed during his presidency.
  • The White House is deliberate in driving Putin into a dead end through Trump's calculated actions, ultimately leading to a reduction in tensions and unrest in regions historically exploited by the Kremlin.

Trump is determined to end the war

According to White House insiders, the American leader is currently inspired by his successes in the Middle East.

He believes that after the war in Gaza is over, he will be able to stop the Russian war.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed thanks to Trump's intervention, minimizes dependence on routes that pass through or are controlled by Russia.

And this puts an end to a conflict that allowed Moscow to play both sides at different times, supplying weapons and deploying peacekeepers, — emphasizes Krilly.

A statement on this occasion was made by Stefan Gedlund, Research Director of the Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

According to the latter, Putin's position as a hegemon in Central Asia is steadily weakening.

Trump's plan is not obvious to everyone, but the cumulative impact of the deals and agreements signed during the last 9 months of his presidency has led to a reduction in tensions and unrest in the Middle East, which the Kremlin has been exploiting for decades.

White House insiders don't even hide the fact that the US president is deliberately driving Putin into a dead end.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers shot down their own plane over Crimea
Navy of the Armed Forces
The Russians have committed a new act of “friendly fire”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
J.D. Vance unexpectedly humiliated Putin and the Russian army
Vance voiced his vision of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico publicly supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union
Fico wants to see Ukraine in the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?