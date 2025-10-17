J.D. Vance unexpectedly humiliated Putin and the Russian army

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance believes that neither Ukraine nor Russia are ready to end the war and sign a peace agreement. He also added that Russian dictator Putin is overestimating his successes on the front.

Vance voiced his vision of the Russian-Ukrainian war

As Newsmax reports, the US Vice President does not see the fault of American leader Donald Trump in the fact that this war is still ongoing.

He said it was impossible to complete it without the will of both sides.

And now, despite all our efforts, we will continue to work on this. The Russians and Ukrainians are simply not ready to make a deal yet. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

In his opinion, ending the war diplomatically remains possible, but this requires "a lot more work."

Vance also suggested that the main obstacle on this path is a "fundamental mismatch between expectations" and reality.

Against this background, he ironically noted: Putin still believes that he has a better position on the battlefield than he actually does.

The Vice President also added that it was Trump who pushed the negotiations forward.