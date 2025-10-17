J.D. Vance unexpectedly humiliated Putin and the Russian army
Vance voiced his vision of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance believes that neither Ukraine nor Russia are ready to end the war and sign a peace agreement. He also added that Russian dictator Putin is overestimating his successes on the front.

  • Despite efforts, Vance believes both Russians and Ukrainians are not yet prepared to make a peace deal.
  • Ending the war diplomatically is possible but requires substantial additional work, according to J.D. Vance.

As Newsmax reports, the US Vice President does not see the fault of American leader Donald Trump in the fact that this war is still ongoing.

He said it was impossible to complete it without the will of both sides.

And now, despite all our efforts, we will continue to work on this. The Russians and Ukrainians are simply not ready to make a deal yet.

In his opinion, ending the war diplomatically remains possible, but this requires "a lot more work."

Vance also suggested that the main obstacle on this path is a "fundamental mismatch between expectations" and reality.

Against this background, he ironically noted: Putin still believes that he has a better position on the battlefield than he actually does.

The Vice President also added that it was Trump who pushed the negotiations forward.

Energetic diplomacy that empowers people on the ground and allows for unconventional solutions is more effective, Vance believes.

