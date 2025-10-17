On the night of October 17, Russian invading forces tried unsuccessfully to repel a new Ukrainian attack on military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. In return, the Russian army destroyed its own aircraft.

The Russians have committed a new act of “friendly fire”

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

According to his data, it is a Russian Su-30SM.

The Russians, repelling a UAV attack, shot down their own Su-30SM aircraft over temporarily occupied Crimea, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy emphasized. Share

All additional information regarding the consequences of this event is currently being clarified.

What is important to understand is that during last night, temporarily occupied Crimea was actively attacked by Ukrainian drones.

According to eyewitnesses, a massive fire broke out at the oil depot of the largest gas station network on the peninsula in the village of Gvardiyskoye, Simferopol district.

In addition, the network reports about the possible impact of drones on an ammunition depot.

The oil depot, which this time came under attack from Ukraine, belongs to Kedr LLC, which owns the largest ATAN gas station network in Crimea.