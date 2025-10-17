Ukraine struck 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 17, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one drone control point, six artillery pieces, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent attacks targeted areas like Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region; and Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv region.
  • The ongoing conflict shows the resilience of Ukrainian forces and the significant impact of their strategic strikes against the Russian invaders.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 10/17/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,128,030 (+730) people,

  • tanks — 11,266 (+5) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,394 (+10) units,

  • artillery systems — 33,748 (+35) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,228 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 71,025 (+588) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,864 (+5) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64,541 (+73) units,

  • special equipment — 3,978 (+1) units.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, 42 rockets and 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 206 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,553 attacks, 118 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,184 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region; and Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv region.

