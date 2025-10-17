Watch: Missiles and drones attacked Sochi in several waves

During the night of October 17, powerful explosions thundered in the Russian city of Sochi. Local authorities claimed to have repelled a drone and missile attack. It is also known that flight restrictions were announced at 9 airports in various regions of the aggressor country.

“Bavovna” in Russia on October 17 — first details

The official comment was made by the mayor of Sochi, Andrei Proshunin.

According to the latter, at around 03:00, air defense began repelling an attack by drones on the city.

Later, videos began to be published on social networks, in which the sounds of sirens and explosions can be heard.

Moreover, it became known that tourists were being moved from hotels to basements and underground parking lots.

Moreover, at around 5:00 AM, the city mayor warned of an alleged missile attack.

An air defense system is operating in Sochi. A missile attack is being repelled. I ask residents and guests of the city to remain calm and observe the necessary safety measures. If you live near the coastline, do not go outside under any circumstances, stay in a dark room without glazing, he said. Share

What is important to understand is that in addition to Sochi airport, restrictions on takeoff and landing of aircraft were introduced at 8 more airports: Krasnodar, Samara, Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Nizhny Kamsk, Ufa and Yaroslavl.