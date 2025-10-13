"Bavovna" in Crimea. Oil depot in Feodosia on fire again — video
Category
Events
Publication date

"Bavovna" in Crimea. Oil depot in Feodosia on fire again — video

Bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Explosions erupted in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of October 13. An oil depot in Feodosia was attacked, causing a fire.

Points of attention

  • Recent attacks on the oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea have raised security concerns in the region.
  • Multiple explosions and fires at the facility have put the area on high alert, with at least three tanks catching fire.
  • The incidents, including drone attacks, highlight the ongoing tensions and security threats faced in Crimea.

"Bavovna" in Feodosia: what is known

The first reports of an attack on the oil terminal appeared at 11:48 p.m., after which local residents began filming and sending videos to the public showing a fire at the facility.

At least three tanks are reportedly on fire as a result of the attack. Many fire engines have arrived at the site.

In addition, information about the attack was confirmed by the so-called "head" of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. According to him, the air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 drones, but one drone still hit the oil tank.

As a result, a fire broke out. According to current information, there are no injuries. All relevant services are already working on the scene.

As a reminder, on the night of October 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Marine Oil Terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia. A day later, it became known that the oil transfer complex had been burning for the second day in a row.

Also, on September 29, a large-scale fire broke out at the Feodosia refinery. The official cause of the fire was a violation of welding technology, although the day before there was information about an aviation and drone threat.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: large-scale "bavovna" was heard in several regions of the Russia and occupied Crimea
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" covered a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation
Chemical plant in Perm region on fire after attack
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: airfields and an oil depot. A loud "boom" was heard in Crimea
Bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?