"Bavovna" in Crimea. Oil depot in Feodosia on fire again — video

Explosions erupted in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of October 13. An oil depot in Feodosia was attacked, causing a fire.

"Bavovna" in Feodosia: what is known

The first reports of an attack on the oil terminal appeared at 11:48 p.m., after which local residents began filming and sending videos to the public showing a fire at the facility.

At least three tanks are reportedly on fire as a result of the attack. Many fire engines have arrived at the site.

In addition, information about the attack was confirmed by the so-called "head" of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. According to him, the air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 drones, but one drone still hit the oil tank.

As a result, a fire broke out. According to current information, there are no injuries. All relevant services are already working on the scene.

As a reminder, on the night of October 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Marine Oil Terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia. A day later, it became known that the oil transfer complex had been burning for the second day in a row.