"Bavovna" in Crimea. Oil depot in Feodosia on fire again — video

Explosions erupted in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of October 13. An oil depot in Feodosia was attacked, causing a fire.
Points of attention
- Recent attacks on the oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea have raised security concerns in the region.
- Multiple explosions and fires at the facility have put the area on high alert, with at least three tanks catching fire.
- The incidents, including drone attacks, highlight the ongoing tensions and security threats faced in Crimea.
"Bavovna" in Feodosia: what is known
The first reports of an attack on the oil terminal appeared at 11:48 p.m., after which local residents began filming and sending videos to the public showing a fire at the facility.
At least three tanks are reportedly on fire as a result of the attack. Many fire engines have arrived at the site.
In addition, information about the attack was confirmed by the so-called "head" of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. According to him, the air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 drones, but one drone still hit the oil tank.
As a reminder, on the night of October 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Marine Oil Terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia. A day later, it became known that the oil transfer complex had been burning for the second day in a row.
Also, on September 29, a large-scale fire broke out at the Feodosia refinery. The official cause of the fire was a violation of welding technology, although the day before there was information about an aviation and drone threat.
