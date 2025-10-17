Trump scared Putin by "giving" Ukraine several thousand "Tomahawks"

According to US leader Donald Trump, he asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he would mind supplying Ukraine with several thousand long-range Tomahawk missiles. The US president admitted that his colleague did not like the idea very much.

Trump resorted to blackmail

As the head of the White House noted, his conversation with Vladimir Putin on October 16 was "good."

They touched on the topic of supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.

"Do you mind if I give a few thousand Tomahawks to your opponent?" He didn't like the idea, Trump said of the question to Putin and laughed. Share

The US president believes that his meeting with the Kremlin leader in Hungary should take place "fairly quickly", probably within two weeks.

"Marco Rubio, as you know, will meet with his counterpart Lavrov, and they will meet very soon," Trump added. Share

The head of the White House also reiterated that the Tomahawks are a very valuable weapon that the United States also needs, not just its allies.