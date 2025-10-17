Trump scared Putin by "giving" Ukraine several thousand "Tomahawks"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump scared Putin by "giving" Ukraine several thousand "Tomahawks"

The White House
Trump resorted to blackmail
Читати українською

According to US leader Donald Trump, he asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he would mind supplying Ukraine with several thousand long-range Tomahawk missiles. The US president admitted that his colleague did not like the idea very much.

Points of attention

  • Trump's bold move reflects escalating tensions and power dynamics in international relations, particularly between the US and Russia.
  • The discussion around Tomahawk missiles underscores the strategic importance of military capabilities in shaping geopolitical decisions and alliances.

Trump resorted to blackmail

As the head of the White House noted, his conversation with Vladimir Putin on October 16 was "good."

They touched on the topic of supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.

"Do you mind if I give a few thousand Tomahawks to your opponent?" He didn't like the idea, Trump said of the question to Putin and laughed.

The US president believes that his meeting with the Kremlin leader in Hungary should take place "fairly quickly", probably within two weeks.

"Marco Rubio, as you know, will meet with his counterpart Lavrov, and they will meet very soon," Trump added.

The head of the White House also reiterated that the Tomahawks are a very valuable weapon that the United States also needs, not just its allies.

We have a lot of them, but we need them. We can't exhaust our country. They are very important. They are very powerful. They are very accurate. They are very good. But we need them too.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has been helping Ukraine attack Russian refineries for several months
The US is helping Ukraine destroy the Russian economy
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Gasoline crisis" has hit more than half of Russia's regions
"Gasoline crisis" in Russia is gaining momentum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He will pay for this." Macron publicly threatened Putin
Elysee Palace
"He will pay for this." Macron publicly threatened Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?