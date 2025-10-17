According to US leader Donald Trump, he asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he would mind supplying Ukraine with several thousand long-range Tomahawk missiles. The US president admitted that his colleague did not like the idea very much.
Points of attention
- Trump's bold move reflects escalating tensions and power dynamics in international relations, particularly between the US and Russia.
- The discussion around Tomahawk missiles underscores the strategic importance of military capabilities in shaping geopolitical decisions and alliances.
Trump resorted to blackmail
As the head of the White House noted, his conversation with Vladimir Putin on October 16 was "good."
They touched on the topic of supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.
The US president believes that his meeting with the Kremlin leader in Hungary should take place "fairly quickly", probably within two weeks.
The head of the White House also reiterated that the Tomahawks are a very valuable weapon that the United States also needs, not just its allies.
