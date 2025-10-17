Syrsky announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

On October 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers are not only successfully pushing out Russian invaders from the territory of Sumy region, but have also achieved certain successes in restoring control over the territory in Zaporizhia region.
Syrsky described the situation on the battlefield
According to him, Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully restrain the Russian army.
In addition, effective fire damage by the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, within which the active destruction of enemy personnel and equipment is taking place.
The Commander-in-Chief also officially confirmed that over the past month the enemy lost:
almost 29 thousand soldiers,
70 tanks,
65 armored combat vehicles,
over 1,050 artillery systems,
6 multiple launch rocket systems and other equipment.
