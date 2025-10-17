Syrsky announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Syrsky announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On October 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers are not only successfully pushing out Russian invaders from the territory of Sumy region, but have also achieved certain successes in restoring control over the territory in Zaporizhia region.

  • The strategic initiative remains with Ukrainian defenders, as the enemy's attempts to seize important areas have been constantly revised and postponed.
  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the successful restraint of the Russian army and the effective fire damage inflicted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully restrain the Russian army.

In addition, effective fire damage by the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, within which the active destruction of enemy personnel and equipment is taking place.

Despite the fact that the situation in the areas of combat operations remains difficult, the enemy does not fully possess the strategic initiative. At the cost of huge losses, the enemy has made minor advances in certain sections of the front.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief also officially confirmed that over the past month the enemy lost:

  • almost 29 thousand soldiers,

  • 70 tanks,

  • 65 armored combat vehicles,

  • over 1,050 artillery systems,

  • 6 multiple launch rocket systems and other equipment.

"Since the beginning of the year, 2,060 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner. The Kremlin's plans to seize important areas of the terrain and settlements are not being implemented, and therefore are constantly being revised and postponed," Syrsky explained.

