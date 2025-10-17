Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — first details revealed

As journalists managed to find out, the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on October 17 in Washington at around 8:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Zelenskyy is preparing for a meeting with Trump

Journalists carefully analyzed the information published by the American portal Roll Call.

What is important to understand is that he specializes in the activities of the government in the US and monitors, among other things, the presidential schedule.

The portal indicates that the meeting between the Ukrainian and American leaders is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Washington time (8:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

In addition, it is emphasized that its beginning will be open to the press.

Negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the "bilateral lunch" format will start in 15 minutes.

According to journalists, at 3:00 p.m., according to this schedule, the US president is supposed to fly to Florida.

The Ukrainian leader arrived in Washington the day before, on October 16, and held a series of meetings with representatives of US defense companies, in particular with the manufacturer of the Patriot air defense system.