Trump assessed the likelihood of imposing new sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has once again suggested that now is not the time to impose new sanctions on Russia, saying it could derail a planned meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump is in no hurry to impose sanctions against Russia

What is important to understand is that a bill to introduce high tariffs for countries that purchase Russian energy and other goods is still awaiting approval in the US Senate.

However, the head of the White House does not believe it is the right decision to resort to increasing sanctions pressure at this time.

"I'm not objecting to anything. I'm just saying that now might not be the best time," Donald Trump stressed.

According to the American leader, right now he wants to create favorable conditions for a personal meeting with Putin in Hungary, probably within the next two weeks.

The head of the White House is convinced that the upcoming meeting will help end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Maybe this will be such a productive conversation that it will end with us achieving peace. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also added that he tried to intimidate Putin by providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.