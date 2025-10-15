The West urged Sweden not to give Ukraine Gripen fighters

Members of the Aviation Coalition - these are the allies involved in supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine - advised Sweden to pause the provision of Gripen multi-role fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Gripen for Ukraine is again in question
Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson made a statement on this matter at a briefing in Brussels.
Paul Jonsson officially confirmed that his country's authorities were urged to refrain from supplying Ukraine with a new type of fighter jet due to infrastructural and technical difficulties.
In addition, Poul Jonsson emphasized that the supply of Swedish fighters is likely in the future, as the Ukrainian authorities have shown interest in these aircraft.
As a reminder, the JAS 39 Gripen (Swedish: Gripen - griffin) is a Swedish fourth-generation multi-role fighter. It was created and produced by Saab.
Gripen operating costs were the lowest among several modern fighter jets and were estimated at $4,700 per flight hour.
