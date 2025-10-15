Ukrainian delegation meets with Tomahawk missile manufacturer

A delegation of Ukrainian high-ranking officials, who arrived on an official visit to the United States, held meetings with representatives of Raytheon, which produces long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Providing Ukraine with Tomahawk becomes quite real

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the statement on this occasion.

The latter noted that the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Yulia Svyrydenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna.

Yermak officially confirmed that the Ukrainian team also met with representatives of another American defense company, Lockheed Martin.

Their technologies save lives: F-16s and modern air defense systems protect Ukrainian skies, and their offensive solutions reliably support our forces on the frontline. Andriy Yermak Head of the OPU

According to Yermak, Ukraine's cooperation with American companies "continues to grow."

What is important to understand is that US President Donald Trump recently officially confirmed that the focus of his upcoming negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will be the supply of Tomahawks to Kyiv.