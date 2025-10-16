Pentagon offers allies even more weapons for Ukraine
Pentagon offers allies even more weapons for Ukraine

Ukraine may receive even more American weapons
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth officially confirmed that the US government is counting on increasing arms purchases for Ukraine within the framework of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative.

Points of attention

  • Pentagon Chief emphasizes the importance of having powerful capabilities for achieving peace and ending conflicts.
  • NATO allies are actively involved in supporting Ukraine through providing necessary armaments within the framework of the PURL initiative.

Hegset hopes that EU leaders will purchase even more American weapons for Ukraine under PURL.

Our expectations today are that even more countries will make additional contributions, purchase even more, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs for a peaceful end to this conflict.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

US Secretary of Defense

The Pentagon chief drew attention to the fact that PURL is an important initiative within the framework of which European countries purchase American weapons, transfer them to NATO, and the Alliance provides them to Ukraine.

Hegseth also confirmed that the US government will continue to adhere to the principle of peace through strength.

"Peace is achieved when you are strong. Not when you say loud words or point fingers, but when you have real and powerful capabilities that command respect from the enemy," the Pentagon chief believes.

In his opinion, this is exactly what NATO countries are currently actively engaged in.

