Russia attacked 3 regions of Ukraine — 5 people killed, 19 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have attacked various regions of Ukraine, but the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions have suffered the most. According to the latest data, 5 civilians have been killed and 19 others injured.

Russians continue to kill peaceful Ukrainians

According to local authorities, in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders killed two civilians in Dobropillya and Rayske, and four more civilians were injured.

What is important to understand is that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In the Kherson region, the consequences of Russian terror were felt by more than three dozen settlements, including Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Stanislav, and Kozatske.

The occupiers used artillery, drones, and aircraft to bomb residential areas, medical facilities, administrative buildings, and critical infrastructure. Three people were killed and 14 others were injured, including a child.

A 63-year-old local resident was injured in Zaporizhia.

The local OVA draws attention to the fact that during October 14, the Russian occupiers carried out 649 attacks on 16 settlements in the region, involving aviation, artillery, MLRS, and several hundred drones.

Moreover, at least 26 cases of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure were found in the region.