Poland urged to prepare for "deep" Russian strikes on Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date

Poland urged to prepare for "deep" Russian strikes on Europe

Poland expects even more dangerous escalation from Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Europe must carefully prepare for Russian strikes deep into the region. He believes that Brussels' reluctance to create defense systems in the face of recent events is "irresponsible."

Points of attention

  • Poland expects increased escalation from Putin and calls for proactive measures to confront possible Russian aggression, including the creation of anti-drone capabilities.
  • Sikorski looks towards US involvement in providing long-range missiles to intensify Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure as a critical aspect of European defense strategy.

Poland expects even more dangerous escalation from Putin

Sikorsky issued a new warning in London during the presentation of the Iranian Shahed-136 drone shot down in Ukraine.

He once again reminded us of how important it is to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian Federation.

The Polish Foreign Minister is counting on US leader Donald Trump to transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to intensify strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Sikorsky believes that providing Ukraine with more weapons plays a key role in the defense of Europe.

Journalists asked the diplomat to comment on the potential expansion of the "drone wall" initiative.

The Polish Foreign Minister warned that Russia, "unfortunately, could reach the depths of Europe":

We must be ready to confront this, and therefore, I believe, it is irresponsible not to create an anti-drone capability now.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to his data, Ukraine is planning the war for another three years. The diplomat believes that this is a reasonable approach.

"And we have to convince Putin that we are ready to stay the course for at least these three years," Sikorsky urged.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain recognizes Russia's invasion of NATO territory
NATO cannot ignore Russian aggression
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finland has made an important decision to strengthen Ukraine
Finland became part of PURL

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?