Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Europe must carefully prepare for Russian strikes deep into the region. He believes that Brussels' reluctance to create defense systems in the face of recent events is "irresponsible."

Poland expects even more dangerous escalation from Putin

Sikorsky issued a new warning in London during the presentation of the Iranian Shahed-136 drone shot down in Ukraine.

He once again reminded us of how important it is to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian Federation.

The Polish Foreign Minister is counting on US leader Donald Trump to transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to intensify strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Sikorsky believes that providing Ukraine with more weapons plays a key role in the defense of Europe.

Journalists asked the diplomat to comment on the potential expansion of the "drone wall" initiative.

The Polish Foreign Minister warned that Russia, "unfortunately, could reach the depths of Europe":

We must be ready to confront this, and therefore, I believe, it is irresponsible not to create an anti-drone capability now. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to his data, Ukraine is planning the war for another three years. The diplomat believes that this is a reasonable approach.