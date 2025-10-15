Poland urged to prepare for "deep" Russian strikes on Europe

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Europe must carefully prepare for Russian strikes deep into the region. He believes that Brussels' reluctance to create defense systems in the face of recent events is "irresponsible."
Points of attention
- Poland expects increased escalation from Putin and calls for proactive measures to confront possible Russian aggression, including the creation of anti-drone capabilities.
- Sikorski looks towards US involvement in providing long-range missiles to intensify Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure as a critical aspect of European defense strategy.
Poland expects even more dangerous escalation from Putin
Sikorsky issued a new warning in London during the presentation of the Iranian Shahed-136 drone shot down in Ukraine.
He once again reminded us of how important it is to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian Federation.
The Polish Foreign Minister is counting on US leader Donald Trump to transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to intensify strikes on Russian infrastructure.
Sikorsky believes that providing Ukraine with more weapons plays a key role in the defense of Europe.
Journalists asked the diplomat to comment on the potential expansion of the "drone wall" initiative.
The Polish Foreign Minister warned that Russia, "unfortunately, could reach the depths of Europe":
According to his data, Ukraine is planning the war for another three years. The diplomat believes that this is a reasonable approach.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-