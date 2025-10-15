Finland has made an important decision to strengthen Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Finland has made an important decision to strengthen Ukraine

Finland became part of PURL
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Finland officially announced that it has decided to join the PURL initiative, under which Kyiv's allies purchase weapons from the United States for further delivery to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Finland's Ministry of Defense emphasizes the critical role of American-made weapons in Ukraine's successful defense and calls on European leaders to follow suit in supporting Ukraine.
  • Continued support for Ukraine is crucial for Europe and countries on the front line, emphasizing the need for unity and solidarity in the face of ongoing challenges.

Finland became part of PURL

This decision was announced on October 15 by the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense, Antti Häkkanen.

He also added that his team will focus on studying the details of its contribution to this mechanism in the near future.

The Minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's successful defense is directly related to the supply of American-made weapons.

The US has stated that the financial responsibility for the war being waged in Europe is being shifted to Europe. Therefore, European countries must now ensure the financing of these necessary American weapons, Häkkanen emphasized.

According to the minister, his country is ready to share the burden of responsibility with other allies of Kyiv.

Against this background, he called on European leaders to adopt identical decisions in favor of Ukraine.

And we expect the same from other European countries. Continuing this support for Ukraine is especially important for Europe and the countries on the front line, - reminded the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko demanded an immediate end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Lukashenko made a number of paradoxical statements
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain recognizes Russia's invasion of NATO territory
NATO cannot ignore Russian aggression

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?