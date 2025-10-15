Finland has made an important decision to strengthen Ukraine

Finland officially announced that it has decided to join the PURL initiative, under which Kyiv's allies purchase weapons from the United States for further delivery to Ukraine.

Finland became part of PURL

This decision was announced on October 15 by the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense, Antti Häkkanen.

He also added that his team will focus on studying the details of its contribution to this mechanism in the near future.

The Minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's successful defense is directly related to the supply of American-made weapons.

The US has stated that the financial responsibility for the war being waged in Europe is being shifted to Europe. Therefore, European countries must now ensure the financing of these necessary American weapons, Häkkanen emphasized.

According to the minister, his country is ready to share the burden of responsibility with other allies of Kyiv.

Against this background, he called on European leaders to adopt identical decisions in favor of Ukraine.