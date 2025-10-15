Finland officially announced that it has decided to join the PURL initiative, under which Kyiv's allies purchase weapons from the United States for further delivery to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Finland's Ministry of Defense emphasizes the critical role of American-made weapons in Ukraine's successful defense and calls on European leaders to follow suit in supporting Ukraine.
- Continued support for Ukraine is crucial for Europe and countries on the front line, emphasizing the need for unity and solidarity in the face of ongoing challenges.
Finland became part of PURL
This decision was announced on October 15 by the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense, Antti Häkkanen.
He also added that his team will focus on studying the details of its contribution to this mechanism in the near future.
The Minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's successful defense is directly related to the supply of American-made weapons.
According to the minister, his country is ready to share the burden of responsibility with other allies of Kyiv.
Against this background, he called on European leaders to adopt identical decisions in favor of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-