Trump has identified Ukraine as one of the main goals of his policy

As Politico learned, returning peace to Ukraine by ending the war is one of the three main foreign policy goals of US President Donald Trump.

Trump is still optimistic about Ukraine

According to insiders, the impressive success of the US president's peacemaking efforts in the Middle East has inspired Trump to new achievements.

Now he believes even more that he can stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

An anonymous source of journalists in the White House claims that the American leader "remains optimistic and believes that he can force both sides to stop the senseless killings."

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff explained to US allies that Trump has three big foreign policy goals:

ending the conflict in Gaza,

the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine,

signing a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

From the beginning, the White House was clear that "Gaza would be the easiest of the three."