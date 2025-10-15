Trump has identified Ukraine as one of the main goals of his policy
Trump is still optimistic about Ukraine
Source:  Politico

As Politico learned, returning peace to Ukraine by ending the war is one of the three main foreign policy goals of US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Trump's special envoy has emphasized the importance of achieving these foreign policy goals and believes success in one area will lead to further success in others.
  • Despite challenges, there is a sense of determination within the Trump administration to bring peace to Ukraine and address other international conflicts.

According to insiders, the impressive success of the US president's peacemaking efforts in the Middle East has inspired Trump to new achievements.

Now he believes even more that he can stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

An anonymous source of journalists in the White House claims that the American leader "remains optimistic and believes that he can force both sides to stop the senseless killings."

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff explained to US allies that Trump has three big foreign policy goals:

  • ending the conflict in Gaza,

  • the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine,

  • signing a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

From the beginning, the White House was clear that "Gaza would be the easiest of the three."

"But they don't give up on others. Rather, there is a sense that success will lead to even more success," one insider explained.

