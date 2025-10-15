Norway plans to allocate billions of euros to help Ukraine

The Norwegian government has presented a draft state budget for next year. What is important to understand is that it includes 70 billion Norwegian kroner (about 5.9 billion euros) for military support for Ukraine.

Norway remains on Ukraine's side

The country's Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that security and emergency preparedness are identified as priorities in the 2026 budget.

In the defense budget, this is reflected in two main measures: further strengthening of the armed forces in accordance with the long-term plan and continuing to provide significant military support to Ukraine, the department said in an official statement. Share

The country's authorities have proposed increasing the defense budget by 4.2 billion Norwegian kroner (360 million euros) next year.

The main goal is to implement a long-term plan for the defense sector.

It is also indicated that Norway is determined to continue extraordinary support to Ukraine from 2025 within the framework of the Nansen program, with a total budget of 85 billion kroner in 2026, of which 70 billion kroner is for military support.