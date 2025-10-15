Norway plans to allocate billions of euros to help Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Norway plans to allocate billions of euros to help Ukraine

Norway remains on Ukraine's side
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Norwegian government has presented a draft state budget for next year. What is important to understand is that it includes 70 billion Norwegian kroner (about 5.9 billion euros) for military support for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • As part of its support, Norway previously allocated around 7 billion kroner (approximately $695.7 million) for air defense for Ukraine, showcasing the country's continuous efforts to aid Ukraine in defense capabilities.
  • The increase in defense budget and focus on security measures demonstrate Norway's determination to uphold its extraordinary support for Ukraine and strengthen defense cooperation between the two nations.

Norway remains on Ukraine's side

The country's Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that security and emergency preparedness are identified as priorities in the 2026 budget.

In the defense budget, this is reflected in two main measures: further strengthening of the armed forces in accordance with the long-term plan and continuing to provide significant military support to Ukraine, the department said in an official statement.

The country's authorities have proposed increasing the defense budget by 4.2 billion Norwegian kroner (360 million euros) next year.

The main goal is to implement a long-term plan for the defense sector.

It is also indicated that Norway is determined to continue extraordinary support to Ukraine from 2025 within the framework of the Nansen program, with a total budget of 85 billion kroner in 2026, of which 70 billion kroner is for military support.

What is important to understand is that on August 24, it became known that Norway allocated about 7 billion kroner (about $695.7 million) for air defense for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finland has made an important decision to strengthen Ukraine
Finland became part of PURL
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland urged to prepare for "deep" Russian strikes on Europe
Poland expects even more dangerous escalation from Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian delegation meets with Tomahawk missile manufacturer
Providing Ukraine with Tomahawk becomes quite real

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?