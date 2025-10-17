Slovak leader Robert Fico unexpectedly stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union will have positive consequences, as it will provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between member states.

Fico wants to see Ukraine in the EU

The pro-Russian politician made a statement on this matter during the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations on October 17.

Robert Fico officially confirmed that Slovakia is ready to fully support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

According to him, the priority remains cross-border cooperation and European integration of Ukraine.

We have never said anything different about this. If your country has made a decision and believes that your future is in the European Union, then we also believe that your being in the EU will support stability in the region and provide new impetus for our bilateral relations. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to Putin's henchman, when Ukraine finally joins the European Union, cooperation between official Kyiv and Bratislava will reach a new level.