Читати українською
Source:  European truth

Slovak leader Robert Fico unexpectedly stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union will have positive consequences, as it will provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between member states.

Points of attention

  • While supportive of EU accession, Fico expresses reservations about Ukraine's potential NATO membership, showing differences in Slovakia's stance on the two organizations.
  • Fico's affirmation of Slovakia's full support for Ukraine's European integration underscores the importance of continued cross-border cooperation in the region.

Fico wants to see Ukraine in the EU

The pro-Russian politician made a statement on this matter during the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations on October 17.

Robert Fico officially confirmed that Slovakia is ready to fully support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

According to him, the priority remains cross-border cooperation and European integration of Ukraine.

We have never said anything different about this. If your country has made a decision and believes that your future is in the European Union, then we also believe that your being in the EU will support stability in the region and provide new impetus for our bilateral relations.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to Putin's henchman, when Ukraine finally joins the European Union, cooperation between official Kyiv and Bratislava will reach a new level.

Despite this, Fico does not hide that Slovakia is not very positive about the issue of Ukraine joining NATO.

