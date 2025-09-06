Fico named a cynical condition for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Fico named a cynical condition for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 5, a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico took place in Uzhhorod. The leaders of the countries, in particular, discussed the settlement of the war in Ukraine. Following the meeting with Zelensky, Robert Fico admitted in the STVR program "Saturday Dialogues" that he was quite pessimistic about the speedy end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Robert Fico emphasizes Ukraine's refusal to join NATO as a crucial condition for ending the war with Russia.
  • The Slovak Prime Minister calls for negotiations between Putin and Zelenskyy to stop the conflict.
  • Fico believes that Ukraine has been misled about its potential accession to NATO and stresses the need for realistic expectations.

Fico calls on Ukraine to forget about joining NATO

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, talks between Putin and Zelenskyy are needed to stop the war. Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian leaders want to meet each other, but "they feel they have to."

Fico added that Donald Trump is the best candidate to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia in peace negotiations.

Also, according to the Slovak politician, a resolute refusal for Ukraine to join NATO is the first condition for ending the war.

Robert Fico believes that Russia has been deceived on this issue. He added that those who talk about Ukraine's possible accession to NATO are also misleading it.

Everyone who told Zelenskyy that Ukraine would be accepted into NATO was lying to him.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Robert Fico stressed that his country wants to join the security guarantees for Ukraine. But it will not send military personnel. He said this at a meeting with Zelenskyy.

The Slovak Republic will not deploy any military personnel on the territory of Ukraine. But we can help logistically — for example, by using transport routes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico is going to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky — what is the goal?
Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?