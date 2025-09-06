Fico named a cynical condition for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

On September 5, a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico took place in Uzhhorod. The leaders of the countries, in particular, discussed the settlement of the war in Ukraine. Following the meeting with Zelensky, Robert Fico admitted in the STVR program "Saturday Dialogues" that he was quite pessimistic about the speedy end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Robert Fico emphasizes Ukraine's refusal to join NATO as a crucial condition for ending the war with Russia.
- The Slovak Prime Minister calls for negotiations between Putin and Zelenskyy to stop the conflict.
- Fico believes that Ukraine has been misled about its potential accession to NATO and stresses the need for realistic expectations.
Fico calls on Ukraine to forget about joining NATO
According to the Slovak Prime Minister, talks between Putin and Zelenskyy are needed to stop the war. Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian leaders want to meet each other, but "they feel they have to."
Fico added that Donald Trump is the best candidate to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia in peace negotiations.
Also, according to the Slovak politician, a resolute refusal for Ukraine to join NATO is the first condition for ending the war.
Robert Fico stressed that his country wants to join the security guarantees for Ukraine. But it will not send military personnel. He said this at a meeting with Zelenskyy.
