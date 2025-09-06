Fico named a cynical condition for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

On September 5, a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico took place in Uzhhorod. The leaders of the countries, in particular, discussed the settlement of the war in Ukraine. Following the meeting with Zelensky, Robert Fico admitted in the STVR program "Saturday Dialogues" that he was quite pessimistic about the speedy end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Fico calls on Ukraine to forget about joining NATO

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, talks between Putin and Zelenskyy are needed to stop the war. Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian leaders want to meet each other, but "they feel they have to."

Fico added that Donald Trump is the best candidate to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia in peace negotiations.

Also, according to the Slovak politician, a resolute refusal for Ukraine to join NATO is the first condition for ending the war.

Robert Fico believes that Russia has been deceived on this issue. He added that those who talk about Ukraine's possible accession to NATO are also misleading it. Share

Everyone who told Zelenskyy that Ukraine would be accepted into NATO was lying to him. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Robert Fico stressed that his country wants to join the security guarantees for Ukraine. But it will not send military personnel. He said this at a meeting with Zelenskyy.