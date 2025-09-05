Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he did not discuss the possibility of an energy blockade of Ukraine.

Fico denies conversation with Putin about Ukraine

He said this on September 5 at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Uzhhorod.

Fico said that during the meeting with Putin, they discussed primarily issues of bilateral cooperation with Russia.

The information you received about some kind of energy blockade of Ukraine is absolutely false. And this was absolutely not the subject of negotiations with Vladimir Putin. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

As a reminder, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin met this week in China.

According to the Kremlin transcript, Fico complained to the Kremlin leader that Ukraine was attacking "very important" infrastructure for Slovakia. Apparently, he was referring to the Druzhba oil pipeline.

In response, Putin suggested that Slovakia and other Eastern European countries cut off gas and electricity supplies to Ukraine so that it "understands that there are limits to its behavior in the area of violating other people's interests."