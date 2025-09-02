Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that his allies in Europe cut off fuel and electricity supplies to Ukraine, including to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Defense Forces strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline triggers Putin's call to cut off gas and electricity supplies to Ukraine, affecting Eastern European neighbors.
- Putin's orders to Fico highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and the continuous struggle for power and influence in the region.
Putin calls for revenge against Ukraine
The Russian dictator made a new scandalous statement during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China.
He began to cynically lie that the aggressor country did not strike at Ukrainian energy "especially in the winter."
Putin also invents that Russia "tolerated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy for a very long time" and "after that they began to respond."
In this way, Putin responded to the successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is served by the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which are friendly to Russia.
Against this background, he recalled that Ukraine receives a significant amount of energy resources through its Eastern European neighbors.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-