Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that his allies in Europe cut off fuel and electricity supplies to Ukraine, including to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Putin calls for revenge against Ukraine

The Russian dictator made a new scandalous statement during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China.

He began to cynically lie that the aggressor country did not strike at Ukrainian energy "especially in the winter."

Putin also invents that Russia "tolerated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy for a very long time" and "after that they began to respond."

And we respond, of course. Well, let's say it seriously. And it's true. In response, the Ukrainian side is trying to harm us, but it also harms our partners, — laments the Russian dictator. Share

In this way, Putin responded to the successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is served by the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which are friendly to Russia.

Against this background, he recalled that Ukraine receives a significant amount of energy resources through its Eastern European neighbors.