Putin ordered Fico to start an energy blockade of Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that his allies in Europe cut off fuel and electricity supplies to Ukraine, including to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

  • Ukraine's Defense Forces strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline triggers Putin's call to cut off gas and electricity supplies to Ukraine, affecting Eastern European neighbors.
  • Putin's orders to Fico highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and the continuous struggle for power and influence in the region.

The Russian dictator made a new scandalous statement during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China.

He began to cynically lie that the aggressor country did not strike at Ukrainian energy "especially in the winter."

Putin also invents that Russia "tolerated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy for a very long time" and "after that they began to respond."

And we respond, of course. Well, let's say it seriously. And it's true. In response, the Ukrainian side is trying to harm us, but it also harms our partners, — laments the Russian dictator.

In this way, Putin responded to the successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is served by the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which are friendly to Russia.

Against this background, he recalled that Ukraine receives a significant amount of energy resources through its Eastern European neighbors.

"Cut off their gas supplies, which are coming, cut off their electricity supplies. And they will immediately understand that there are limits to violating other people's interests," Putin publicly ordered his henchman Robert Fico.

