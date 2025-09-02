On September 2, it was officially announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had signed a major agreement to build the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

New Russia-China agreement — first details

Russian monopolist Gazprom has confirmed that a legally binding agreement has already been signed to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China via Mongolia.

In addition, gas supplies will be expanded via other routes, which the Kremlin sees as a major political victory.

According to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, they can supply up to 50 billion cubic meters per year through Power of Siberia 2 for 30 years.

He also added that the price of fuel will be lower than what the Russian monopolist currently charges customers in Europe.

Beijing has yet to confirm details of Miller's statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency, reporting on the bilateral meetings, did not specifically mention the pipeline, although it said the two countries had signed more than 20 cooperation agreements, including in the energy sector.

Discussion of this project has been stalled for many years, although Russia has sought to promote it to compensate for the decline in supplies to Europe.