Why Putin really flew to Xi — an expert's explanation
The head of the Russia Research Center, former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Volodymyr Ogryzko, voiced the assumption that the key goal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's four-day visit to China is to beg Xi for help in continuing the war against Ukraine.

  • The risk involved in Putin's extended absence during August, a traditionally disastrous month, raises questions about the urgent nature of the visit.
  • China's economic and military aid to Russia further underlines its importance in determining the trajectory of the ongoing conflict.

Putin will try to persuade Xi

As the expert noted, the Kremlin leader will be away from home for four days.

This is extremely risky for the Russian dictator, because August is traditionally a month of disasters for the aggressor country.

But if [nothing] happens, then this will not bring about the end of Russia, because I think that the main purpose of Putin's visit there is to ask that he not be left to his own devices. Because it depends on China how much more Russia will have the opportunity to continue this war," Ogryzko emphasized.

As the diplomat recalled, it was official Beijing that helped and continues to help Russia in every way, economically and militarily.

Volodymyr Ogryzko also suggested that it is Xi who directly determines what the future of the aggressor country will be — a little longer or a little shorter.

"I think Putin's main goal is to beg his eastern overlord to hold on to him a little longer," the expert is convinced.

