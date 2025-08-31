Neptunes attack on Crimea. Ukraine hits 6 Russian boats

According to the Astra Telegram channel, on August 30, as part of a massive combined strike on Russian forces in Crimea, Ukrainian soldiers struck an FSB facility near Armyansk with Neptune cruise missiles.

What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?

According to Russian opposition media, Ukrainian soldiers were able to hit 6 hovercraft, killing at least one Russian soldier.

It has not yet been possible to find out which boats were attacked. However, it is known that the FSB border detachments in northern Crimea use A-8 “Khivus” and A25PS hovercraft.

A-8 "Khivus" has a length of 7.45 m and a width of 3.30 m. The machine is equipped with a gasoline engine with a capacity of 143 hp. The maximum speed is 60 km/h, the range is up to 400 km. The crew consists of two people, and it is also possible to transport a border guard unit of up to eight people on board. The autonomy of the boat allows it to serve for up to three days. Share

In addition, it is noted that the A25PS has a length of 17.23 m and a width of 7.94 m.

It is also indicated that it is equipped with two diesel engines with a capacity of 370 hp each, a maximum speed of up to 93 km/h, and a range of up to 500 km.