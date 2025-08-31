According to the Astra Telegram channel, on August 30, as part of a massive combined strike on Russian forces in Crimea, Ukrainian soldiers struck an FSB facility near Armyansk with Neptune cruise missiles.
- Russian opposition media reported that the Ukrainian attack resulted in the death of at least one Russian soldier, highlighting the escalating tension and conflict in the region.
- The autonomy and capabilities of the targeted boats underline the strategic significance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' precision strikes on Russian assets in Crimea.
What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?
According to Russian opposition media, Ukrainian soldiers were able to hit 6 hovercraft, killing at least one Russian soldier.
It has not yet been possible to find out which boats were attacked. However, it is known that the FSB border detachments in northern Crimea use A-8 “Khivus” and A25PS hovercraft.
In addition, it is noted that the A25PS has a length of 17.23 m and a width of 7.94 m.
It is also indicated that it is equipped with two diesel engines with a capacity of 370 hp each, a maximum speed of up to 93 km/h, and a range of up to 500 km.
What is important to understand is that the new successful attack was part of a combined strike on Crimea, during which, in particular, Mi-8 helicopters and a Mi-24 attack helicopter were destroyed at Simferopol airport.
