Fico is going to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky — what is the goal?

Negotiations between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will take place in Uzhhorod on September 5. One of the key topics of their meeting is energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations — what is known

The press service of the Slovak government made an official statement on this matter.

Yes, Robert Fico's team confirmed that he plans to arrive in Uzhhorod on September 5.

What is important to understand is that in addition to meeting with the Ukrainian leader, he will also meet with the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Members of Robert Fico's delegation will be Economy Minister Denisa Saková and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

The focus of the meeting participants is energy infrastructure.

The Slovak Prime Minister and the Ukrainian President will report on the conclusions of the meeting at a joint press conference, the statement said. Share

It is worth noting that Robert Fico and Volodymyr Zelensky have never met for negotiations in the last 2 years.