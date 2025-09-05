Fico is going to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky — what is the goal?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Fico is going to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky — what is the goal?

Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  TASR

Negotiations between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will take place in Uzhhorod on September 5. One of the key topics of their meeting is energy infrastructure.

Points of attention

  • The meeting aims to address the energy infrastructure issues, particularly regarding the Druzhba pipeline and Russian oil supply.
  • This will be the first negotiation meeting between Fico and Zelensky in the last 2 years.

Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations — what is known

The press service of the Slovak government made an official statement on this matter.

Yes, Robert Fico's team confirmed that he plans to arrive in Uzhhorod on September 5.

What is important to understand is that in addition to meeting with the Ukrainian leader, he will also meet with the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Members of Robert Fico's delegation will be Economy Minister Denisa Saková and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

The focus of the meeting participants is energy infrastructure.

The Slovak Prime Minister and the Ukrainian President will report on the conclusions of the meeting at a joint press conference, the statement said.

It is worth noting that Robert Fico and Volodymyr Zelensky have never met for negotiations in the last 2 years.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive Russian oil, in particular through the Druzhba pipeline, which has recently been the subject of a series of attacks by Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary have complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We'll get it all sorted out." Trump reveals new talks with Putin
New Trump-Putin talks — what's known
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demands that Europe completely abandon Russian oil
Trump has made clear demands to Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"These are legitimate targets." Putin threatens to attack Western troops in Ukraine
Putin continues to intimidate the West

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?