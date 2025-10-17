Zelenskyy and Trump began meeting at the White House — first details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House to meet with US President Donald Trump, where they are expected to discuss possible ways to end the Russian war and purchases of American weapons.

Zelenskyy and Trump met at the White House

The Ukrainian head of state arrived at the residence of the American leader. He was personally met by Donald Trump, who escorted the Ukrainian guest into the building.

The President of Ukraine is accompanied by a Ukrainian delegation.

According to the plan announced by the White House the day before, the leaders will hold a formal bilateral lunch. This is not a new practice of top-level meetings in Washington — in particular, Donald Trump spoke this week with Argentine President Javier Milay. At that time, representatives of delegations from both countries were present at the table.

After meeting with the Ukrainian leader, the US President plans to fly to his own residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Share

The parties are expected to discuss opportunities for a peace process to end the Russian war, the supply of new weapons systems to Ukraine, and related issues.

The day before, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian leader Putin, which he called "productive." He also said that he plans to meet with Putin in Hungary within two weeks.