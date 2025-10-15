"The potential is there." Zelenskyy announced the scaling up of long-range strikes on Russian territory
The main task for Ukraine right now is to scale up long-range strikes on enemy territory, the potential for this exists, and the Patriots and Tomahawks are capable of laying a long-term foundation for peace.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announced the scaling up of long-range strikes on Russian territory to reduce Russia's war potential.
  • Ukraine aims to use diplomatic and military measures, including negotiations with key partners like US President Donald Trump, to achieve peace.
  • The potential for effective long-range strikes exists with the deployment of Patriots and Tomahawks by Ukraine.

Ukraine has the potential to scale up long-range strikes on Russia — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a traditional video address.

Conducted the Headquarters. Several topics, but the most important — deep strikes, our long-range capability. Something that really affects Russia's war potential and significantly reduces it. Today, both the manufacturers of our respective weapons were at the Headquarters, as well as those who use these weapons — the Armed Forces, special services, intelligence. The main task is to scale our capabilities for long-range Ukrainian sanctions. The potential for this is there.

Zelenskyy noted that talking to everyone together helps a lot.

We have already prepared our part of the homework before the meeting with President Trump — the military part, and also our economic part. All the details, everything is there.

He emphasized that the agenda of the meeting with US President Donald Trump is very meaningful, and this could really bring the end of the war closer, because it is the United States that has the ability to exert such global influence.

The President also recalled that the Ukrainian delegation is currently in the United States, where it is preparing the groundwork for talks with the leader of the United States of America, as well as with American defense companies, in particular air defense manufacturers, as well as with representatives of energy companies.

