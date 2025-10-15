"The potential is there." Zelenskyy announced the scaling up of long-range strikes on Russian territory

The main task for Ukraine right now is to scale up long-range strikes on enemy territory, the potential for this exists, and the Patriots and Tomahawks are capable of laying a long-term foundation for peace.

Ukraine has the potential to scale up long-range strikes on Russia — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a traditional video address.

Conducted the Headquarters. Several topics, but the most important — deep strikes, our long-range capability. Something that really affects Russia's war potential and significantly reduces it. Today, both the manufacturers of our respective weapons were at the Headquarters, as well as those who use these weapons — the Armed Forces, special services, intelligence. The main task is to scale our capabilities for long-range Ukrainian sanctions. The potential for this is there. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that talking to everyone together helps a lot.

We have already prepared our part of the homework before the meeting with President Trump — the military part, and also our economic part. All the details, everything is there. Share

He emphasized that the agenda of the meeting with US President Donald Trump is very meaningful, and this could really bring the end of the war closer, because it is the United States that has the ability to exert such global influence.