"The potential is there." Zelenskyy announced the scaling up of long-range strikes on Russian territory

The main task for Ukraine right now is to scale up long-range strikes on enemy territory, the potential for this exists, and the Patriots and Tomahawks are capable of laying a long-term foundation for peace.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announced the scaling up of long-range strikes on Russian territory to reduce Russia's war potential.
- Ukraine aims to use diplomatic and military measures, including negotiations with key partners like US President Donald Trump, to achieve peace.
- The potential for effective long-range strikes exists with the deployment of Patriots and Tomahawks by Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a traditional video address.
Zelenskyy noted that talking to everyone together helps a lot.
He emphasized that the agenda of the meeting with US President Donald Trump is very meaningful, and this could really bring the end of the war closer, because it is the United States that has the ability to exert such global influence.
The President also recalled that the Ukrainian delegation is currently in the United States, where it is preparing the groundwork for talks with the leader of the United States of America, as well as with American defense companies, in particular air defense manufacturers, as well as with representatives of energy companies.
