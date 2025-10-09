"Neptune", "Flamingo", "Palyanytsia". Zelenskyy detailed Ukraine's successful strikes on Russian territory
Ukraine
"Neptune", "Flamingo", "Palyanytsia". Zelenskyy detailed Ukraine's successful strikes on Russian territory

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is already successfully using the Neptune and Flamingo missiles in pairs.

  • President Zelenskyy reports successful use of Neptune, Flamingo, and Palyanytsia missiles in pairs against enemy targets on Russian territory.
  • Ukraine introduces the long-range cruise missile 'Flamingo' with a flight range of 3,000 km, already in mass production, and unveiling significant operational successes.
  • Positive outcomes highlighted as 'Palyanytsia' and 'Ruta' missiles target enemy military facilities, achieving tangible results and showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian military capabilities.

"Palyanytsia" has already begun to hit enemy military formations in dozens of cases — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists.

Last week — I won’t say how many — our pair of “Neptune” and “Flamingo” was used. You can analyze the corresponding results yourself. We are not saying that this is a massive use of this pair. We are simply saying that there is use, and there are the first tangible results of this particular weapon of ours.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Commenting on the retaliatory strikes deep inside Russia, the President noted that there is also a positive aspect to this issue.

"Palyanytsya" has already begun to hit enemy military facilities in dozens of cases. This is positive, because we had different moments, now we are (talking — ed.) not about isolated cases. The second positive: "Ruta", our drone missile, for the first time hit a 250-kilometer+ naval tower. The greatest success — "Feb", Fire Point — was the mass use of up to 300 pieces, and this is a serious operation. We understand that Ust-Luga, Primorsk are achievable. What happened is really, in my opinion, a great success.

Ukraine has unveiled the long-range cruise missile "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km. Its photo was published by photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky on Facebook. In the description of the photo, he commented that the missile has already been launched into mass production. The photo was taken on August 14 in an undisclosed location. From the comment under the photo it is known that the work was carried out by the Fire Point company.

The modernized "Neptune" has been successfully operating against ground targets for a year. Currently, it is at a distance of up to 400 km, and will soon be able to strike at a distance of 1,000 km.

