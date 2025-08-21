Watch: Ukraine is mass-producing long-range "Flamingo" cruise missiles

Technological breakthrough: Ukraine produces its own cruise missiles

Fire Point Production Manager Iryna Terek explained that air combat is, at this time, Ukraine's only real asymmetric advantage on the battlefield.

We don't have as many human resources or money as they do.

Notably, after the full-scale invasion, Ukraine quickly became a global center for defense innovation. The goal is to match, if not surpass, Russia’s capabilities — and Fire Point is one of the companies leading the way.

The Fire Point team regularly receives feedback from military units, and the company has reinvested much of its profits into rapid innovation to keep up with other drone manufacturers. Increasingly, those profits are being channeled into developing new, more powerful weapons.

This year, the company completed testing of its first cruise missile, the FP-5, which is capable of traveling 3,000 kilometers and landing within 14 meters of the target.

Note that the FP-5 is one of the largest such missiles in the world, delivering a payload weighing 1,150 kilograms.

Because the initial versions of this missile in Ukraine turned out pink after a factory error, it was called "Flamingo" — and the name stuck.

According to Terek, Fire Point produces about one Flamingo per day, and by October they hope to increase production capacity to seven units per day.

As a reminder, the media previously reported that Ukraine has begun mass production of Flamingo cruise missiles. It is important to note that the new product has a warhead twice as powerful as the American Tomahawk missiles.