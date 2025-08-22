"It will become an argument in negotiations with the Russia". Expert assessed the Ukrainian long-range missile "Flamingo"

The development of the Flamingo missile with a range of 3,000 km is an achievement of the Ukrainian defense industry and will allow it to hit strategic targets deep inside Russia.

International expert Aslan assessed the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo"

The development of such strategic weapons will also become an argument in peace negotiations, at least to force Russia to agree to minimally acceptable conditions.

This was stated by Murat Aslan, an international expert at the SETA think tank, associate professor, doctor of sciences at the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University.

The development of a missile with a range of 3,000 km is a significant achievement. This is because it can hit strategic targets deep inside Russia without relying on external support. Kalyonju Murat Aslan International expert at the SETA think tank

The expert noted that it is currently difficult to draw conclusions about the extent to which Russian air defense systems will be able to intercept this missile.

If this missile is hypersonic, Ukraine will have the ability to conduct operations deep into [Russia's] territory and strike strategic targets. This is, of course, an important achievement for Ukrainians.

According to him, the development and use of the Flamingo missile will also have an impact on the progress of peace negotiations with Russia and the situation on the front.

The development of such strategic weapons is important in order to at least force Russia to agree to minimally acceptable conditions during the current peace negotiations. Share

He also warned that Russia's response to the use of Flamingo missiles could be serious.

An expert from the leading Turkish think tank SETA also pointed out that Ukraine is known for its potential in the defense industry. In particular, it has already proven its capabilities in missile technologies, including aircraft engines. He summarized that the Ukrainian defense industry has made significant progress in the production of weapons, equipment, and ammunition necessary for waging war.

As a reminder, Ukraine has introduced a long-range cruise missile "Flamingo" with a range of 3 thousand km. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that successful tests of the domestic missile "Flamingo" have already taken place, and its mass production should begin in January-February.

Politico published a video of the launch of the Ukrainian long-range missile "Flamingo" (FP-5) from Fire Point, capable of flying 3,000 km.