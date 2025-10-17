Air defense and Tomahawks. Zelenskyy revealed details of closed negotiations with Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense and Tomahawks. Zelenskyy revealed details of closed negotiations with Trump

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have discussed the issue of long-range weapons. But they will not talk about it publicly.

Points of attention

  • The article reveals the confidential discussions between Zelenskyy and Trump regarding long-range weapons such as Tomahawks and air defense.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of cooperation with the US in addressing the territorial issues with Russia and ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The need for Tomahawks and air defense solutions is highlighted as crucial for Ukraine in negotiations with the US to ensure national security.

Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Trump at the White House

"We talked about long-range weapons, but we decided that we would not talk about that. The United States does not want escalation, so we decided that we would do without answers to that," the president said.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the issue of Tomahawks was discussed.

Trump should understand that we also need Tomahawks. No one has canceled this topic for negotiations. We need to work on this. I cannot share the details, you can ask these questions to the American side.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also said that he discussed air defense issues with Trump.

The positive signal is that we will work, he said.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine trusts the US and Trump because he wants to end this war.

The issue of territories is very sensitive, the most difficult. The Russian Federation wanted to occupy all of Ukraine. We must stop the war on the current front line, and only then talk about everything else.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The potential is there." Zelenskyy announced the scaling up of long-range strikes on Russian territory
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Trump began meeting at the White House — first details
Office of the President of Ukraine
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks. Zelenskyy proposed a deal to Trump
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?