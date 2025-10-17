Air defense and Tomahawks. Zelenskyy revealed details of closed negotiations with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have discussed the issue of long-range weapons. But they will not talk about it publicly.
Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Trump at the White House
"We talked about long-range weapons, but we decided that we would not talk about that. The United States does not want escalation, so we decided that we would do without answers to that," the president said.
Zelenskyy confirmed that the issue of Tomahawks was discussed.
Zelenskyy also said that he discussed air defense issues with Trump.
The positive signal is that we will work, he said.
Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine trusts the US and Trump because he wants to end this war.
