"Disgusting." Sikorsky publicly shamed Orban's team

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski continues to criticize the Hungarian authorities for agreeing to host a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The diplomat also issued a clear warning to the Kremlin leader.

Sikorsky hinted at possible arrest of Putin

According to the Polish Foreign Minister, he cannot guarantee that "an independent court will not oblige the Polish government to detain a plane with Vladimir Putin on board" if it ends up in Polish airspace.

Thus, the Russian dictator can indeed be brought to the International Criminal Court as a suspect in war crimes against Ukrainian children.

What is important to understand is that since February 2022, a ban on flights by Russian aircraft has been in effect throughout the European Union.

It was this ambiguous situation that provoked discussions about which route Putin could take to reach Hungary.

According to Sikorsky himself, Putin can get from Russia to Hungary, for example, through the airspace of Turkey, Montenegro, and Serbia.