Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 1,000 Russian Shaheds
The Unmanned Systems Forces have officially confirmed the destruction of 1,000 Russian Shahed drones. It is important to understand that the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy targets is $70 million.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of the drones not only prevented potential attacks but also highlighted the significant financial resources expended by aggressor countries on such operations.
  • This operation demonstrates the strategic importance of unmanned systems in modern conflict and showcases Ukraine's ability to counter technological threats effectively.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that $70 million is not the budget of a Hollywood blockbuster, but the price of 1,000 "Shaheeds" who will never reach their goals again.

Each of them could reach Paris, London or Geneva. Together they would occupy an area the size of two football fields, explains the Unmanned Systems Forces.

In addition, it is indicated that with this money, the aggressor country could build a modern hospital or pay the annual salaries of 17,500 teachers.

The SBS soldiers also noted that if you place a thousand "Shaheeds" in one row, a chain 3.5 km long will be formed.

... this 3.5-kilometer chain was turned into scrap metal by operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment, the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasize.

More details about what this figure means for Ukraine and how much terror costs the aggressor are shown in the video:

Losses of the Russian army as of October 21, 2025

