The Unmanned Systems Forces have officially confirmed the destruction of 1,000 Russian Shahed drones. It is important to understand that the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy targets is $70 million.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the drones not only prevented potential attacks but also highlighted the significant financial resources expended by aggressor countries on such operations.
- This operation demonstrates the strategic importance of unmanned systems in modern conflict and showcases Ukraine's ability to counter technological threats effectively.
SBS report on the results of their work
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that $70 million is not the budget of a Hollywood blockbuster, but the price of 1,000 "Shaheeds" who will never reach their goals again.
In addition, it is indicated that with this money, the aggressor country could build a modern hospital or pay the annual salaries of 17,500 teachers.
The SBS soldiers also noted that if you place a thousand "Shaheeds" in one row, a chain 3.5 km long will be formed.
More details about what this figure means for Ukraine and how much terror costs the aggressor are shown in the video:
