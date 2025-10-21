Chernihiv experiences total blackout due to Russian attacks

Chernihiv, the regional center of Chernihiv Oblast, has been left without electricity due to constant strikes by the aggressor country Russia. Local authorities have switched critical infrastructure to alternative power sources. Local residents are being urged to stock up on water.

Chernihiv plunged into blackout

The Chernihivvodokanal KP made a statement on this occasion.

On the morning of October 21, the utility company announced a critical situation that resulted from a complete power outage in the city.

Dear residents of the city of Chernihiv! You can see the situation for yourself — the facilities of the Chernihivvodokanal municipal enterprise are without power, as is the entire city. Today, October 21, at 5:30 a.m., the water utility employees began launching the enterprise's facilities from alternative power sources.

KP "Chernihivvodokanal" emphasizes that the employees of the utility company are currently doing everything possible to ensure the supply of water with pressure at the level of the lower floors of multi-story buildings.

"We ask you to stock up on water in advance," they urged.

In addition, the company also announced that drinking water will be delivered to certain areas of the city in the morning, which will be announced later.