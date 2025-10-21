Chernihiv experiences total blackout due to Russian attacks

Chernihiv, the regional center of Chernihiv Oblast, has been left without electricity due to constant strikes by the aggressor country Russia. Local authorities have switched critical infrastructure to alternative power sources. Local residents are being urged to stock up on water.
Points of attention
- Chernihivvodokanal KP, the municipal water utility company, is working diligently to ensure water supply to residents, especially those in multi-story buildings.
- The recent Russian attacks on Ukraine, including the use of ballistic missiles and UAVs, have further intensified the crisis in Chernihiv and other affected regions.
Chernihiv plunged into blackout
The Chernihivvodokanal KP made a statement on this occasion.
On the morning of October 21, the utility company announced a critical situation that resulted from a complete power outage in the city.
KP "Chernihivvodokanal" emphasizes that the employees of the utility company are currently doing everything possible to ensure the supply of water with pressure at the level of the lower floors of multi-story buildings.
In addition, the company also announced that drinking water will be delivered to certain areas of the city in the morning, which will be announced later.
During the night of October 20-21, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 98 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of strike UAVs.
