Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured

Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv - what is known
Читати українською

During the night of October 21, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv, this time with guided aerial bombs (GABs). According to the latest data, nine people were injured. At least 15 houses in the Industrial District also came under enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • The aftermath of the Russian attack highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and the need for residents to secure essential supplies like water.
  • The situation underscores the ongoing conflict and instability in the region, emphasizing the challenges faced by affected communities and the necessity for support and assistance.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv — what is known

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov spoke about the current situation in the city.

Kharkiv attacked by enemy KABs — explosions were heard in the city. Preliminary — Industrial district. Details are being clarified.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

The mayor officially confirmed that at least nine civilians were injured in the attack.

In addition, it is indicated that Russian bombs damaged 15 private homes.

Later, it became known about another enemy strike, which hit the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city.

As of now, details regarding the consequences of this hit are being clarified.

It is also reported that the Chernihiv region came under a massive attack by the Russian army this night — the Russians damaged a heat supply facility and an energy facility, and part of the region was left without electricity.

Moreover, it is indicated that Chernihiv itself was completely left without electricity.

Critical infrastructure has been switched to alternative power sources. People are being urged to stock up on water.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland urged to prepare for "deep" Russian strikes on Europe
Poland expects even more dangerous escalation from Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth over 2 billion euros
Germany
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian drone attacks have caused a record collapse in Russian oil exports
Russian oil exports

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?