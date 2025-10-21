Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured

During the night of October 21, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv, this time with guided aerial bombs (GABs). According to the latest data, nine people were injured. At least 15 houses in the Industrial District also came under enemy attack.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv — what is known

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov spoke about the current situation in the city.

Kharkiv attacked by enemy KABs — explosions were heard in the city. Preliminary — Industrial district. Details are being clarified. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

The mayor officially confirmed that at least nine civilians were injured in the attack.

In addition, it is indicated that Russian bombs damaged 15 private homes.

Later, it became known about another enemy strike, which hit the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city.

As of now, details regarding the consequences of this hit are being clarified.

It is also reported that the Chernihiv region came under a massive attack by the Russian army this night — the Russians damaged a heat supply facility and an energy facility, and part of the region was left without electricity.

Moreover, it is indicated that Chernihiv itself was completely left without electricity.

Critical infrastructure has been switched to alternative power sources. People are being urged to stock up on water.