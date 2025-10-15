Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth over 2 billion euros

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a meeting in the Ramstein format that Berlin would provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth over 2 billion euros.

Ukraine will receive a new aid package from Germany

"We will continue and expand our support for Ukraine. Under new contracts, Germany will provide additional support worth more than 2 billion euros," Pistorius said.

According to him, the support will include:

air defense systems, including Patriot interceptors,

radar complexes,

artillery systems with high-precision weapons,

missiles and ammunition.

In addition, Germany plans to transfer two additional IRIS-T air defense systems with a large number of guided missiles, portable anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank weapons, modern communications equipment, and small arms.

At the same time, we will continue to expand cooperation between the defense industries of Germany and Ukraine. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

Pistorius emphasized that Germany will also begin a project to modernize weapons that have already been transferred to Ukraine to extend their service life and adapt them to war conditions.