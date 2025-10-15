Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth over 2 billion euros
Category
World
Publication date

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth over 2 billion euros

Germany
Читати українською
Source:  Public

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a meeting in the Ramstein format that Berlin would provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth over 2 billion euros.

Points of attention

  • Germany pledges over 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems and radar complexes.
  • The aid package aims to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities by providing high-precision weapons, missiles, ammunition, and modern communication equipment.
  • In addition to new military assistance, Germany plans to modernize existing weapons transferred to Ukraine and enhance cooperation between defense industries.

Ukraine will receive a new aid package from Germany

"We will continue and expand our support for Ukraine. Under new contracts, Germany will provide additional support worth more than 2 billion euros," Pistorius said.

According to him, the support will include:

  • air defense systems, including Patriot interceptors,

  • radar complexes,

  • artillery systems with high-precision weapons,

  • missiles and ammunition.

In addition, Germany plans to transfer two additional IRIS-T air defense systems with a large number of guided missiles, portable anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank weapons, modern communications equipment, and small arms.

At the same time, we will continue to expand cooperation between the defense industries of Germany and Ukraine.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

Minister of Defense of Germany

Pistorius emphasized that Germany will also begin a project to modernize weapons that have already been transferred to Ukraine to extend their service life and adapt them to war conditions.

He added that after the meeting, it is planned to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the defense industry of Ukraine and Germany.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will transfer 2 Patriot systems to Ukraine at once
Germany announced the provision of Patriot to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?