Air defense neutralized 58 targets during a combined strike by the Russian Federation

During the night of October 20-21, the aggressor country Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 98 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack

This time, drones and missiles flew from the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Chauda, Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of the drones are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 58 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that missiles and 37 strike UAVs were hit at 10 locations, as well as downed aircraft (debris) falling at 2 locations.