Air defense neutralized 58 targets during a combined strike by the Russian Federation

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of October 20-21, the aggressor country Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 98 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

  • The attackers used drones and missiles from multiple regions in Russia and Crimea, posing a significant threat to Ukrainian airspace.
  • Despite the ongoing attack, Ukrainian defenders remain vigilant and urge others to follow safety rules while holding the sky for victory.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Chauda, Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of the drones are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 58 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that missiles and 37 strike UAVs were hit at 10 locations, as well as downed aircraft (debris) falling at 2 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

