Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/21/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,132,200 (+1,130) people

tanks — 11,278 (+8) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,436 (+37) units.

artillery systems — 33,902 (+23) units.

MLRS — 1,524 (+0) units.

air defense systems — 1,229 (+0) units.

aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 72,600 (+235) units.

cruise missiles — 3,864 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 1 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,026 (+134) units.

special equipment — 3,980 (+0) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles and 63 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 136 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,364 attacks, 97 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 4,335 kamikaze drones to destroy them.