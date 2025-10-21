Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 21, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian General Staff reports a total of 202 combat clashes on the front during October 20, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
  • Despite facing relentless attacks, the Ukrainian soldiers remain resilient and continue to defend their positions against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,132,200 (+1,130) people

  • tanks — 11,278 (+8) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,436 (+37) units.

  • artillery systems — 33,902 (+23) units.

  • MLRS — 1,524 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,229 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 72,600 (+235) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,864 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,026 (+134) units.

  • special equipment — 3,980 (+0) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles and 63 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 136 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,364 attacks, 97 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 4,335 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured
Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Chernihiv experiences total blackout due to Russian attacks
Chernihiv plunged into blackout
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump-Putin meeting in danger of collapse
Will Trump and Putin meet?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?