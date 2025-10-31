Congress split over Trump's new decision
Congress split over Trump's new decision

Congress faces new split
Source:  The Hill

According to The Hill, the unexpected decision of US leader Donald Trump to resume nuclear weapons testing has split the forces of Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

  • Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona expressed concern over the strategic implications of a return to nuclear testing, warning it could increase the potential of adversaries' forces.
  • Views differ within Congress on Trump's decision, with Democrats questioning the necessity and consequences, and Republicans emphasizing a need to show resolve against nuclear threats.

Journalists note that while Republicans praise the head of the White House for countering nuclear threats from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Democrats criticize him for the potential risks of this step.

Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona and a member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee, expressed his dissatisfaction with this.

For us, that would be a mistake because we wouldn't gain anything, we wouldn't gain much. If we test it and then China says, "Okay, I'll start testing," the Democrat said.

The politician believes that if enemies begin testing their nuclear weapons, then the potential of their strategic forces will increase significantly.

"We won't gain anything. This will be a gift to China," Kelly warned.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren wonders why Republicans don't care at all about how much money it will take to implement Trump's order.

According to Republican James Risch, this time it's not about escalation.

Nobody believes that he (Putin — ed.) will use nuclear weapons... although he has been doing it all this time, trying to intimidate Trump. I think Trump wanted to say: "I'm not scared of it," the politician believes.

