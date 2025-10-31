Congress split over Trump's new decision

According to The Hill, the unexpected decision of US leader Donald Trump to resume nuclear weapons testing has split the forces of Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
Points of attention
- Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona expressed concern over the strategic implications of a return to nuclear testing, warning it could increase the potential of adversaries' forces.
- Views differ within Congress on Trump's decision, with Democrats questioning the necessity and consequences, and Republicans emphasizing a need to show resolve against nuclear threats.
Congress faces new split
Journalists note that while Republicans praise the head of the White House for countering nuclear threats from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Democrats criticize him for the potential risks of this step.
Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona and a member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee, expressed his dissatisfaction with this.
The politician believes that if enemies begin testing their nuclear weapons, then the potential of their strategic forces will increase significantly.
Democrat Elizabeth Warren wonders why Republicans don't care at all about how much money it will take to implement Trump's order.
According to Republican James Risch, this time it's not about escalation.
