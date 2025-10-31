Congress split over Trump's new decision

According to The Hill, the unexpected decision of US leader Donald Trump to resume nuclear weapons testing has split the forces of Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Congress faces new split

Journalists note that while Republicans praise the head of the White House for countering nuclear threats from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Democrats criticize him for the potential risks of this step.

Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona and a member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee, expressed his dissatisfaction with this.

For us, that would be a mistake because we wouldn't gain anything, we wouldn't gain much. If we test it and then China says, "Okay, I'll start testing," the Democrat said. Share

The politician believes that if enemies begin testing their nuclear weapons, then the potential of their strategic forces will increase significantly.

"We won't gain anything. This will be a gift to China," Kelly warned. Share

Democrat Elizabeth Warren wonders why Republicans don't care at all about how much money it will take to implement Trump's order.

According to Republican James Risch, this time it's not about escalation.